A 33-year-old Detroit man was charged Thursday in connection with a traffic crash that killed a woman and her daughter in Detroit earlier this week.

Marvin Dismuke is accused of speeding in his truck around 8:10 a.m. Monday in the area of Greenfield and Grand River on Detroit's northwest side and crashing into the passenger side of a car driven by the 52-year-old woman.

The woman was trying to make a left onto Grand River when Dismuke allegedly disregarded a traffic signal and struck her vehicle. She and her 20-year-old daughter became trapped inside.

The Detroit Fire Department extricated the women, who were pronounced dead at a hospital.

Dismuke had his three children in his vehicle who were taken to Children's Hospital. Dismuke's 3-year-old son suffered a broken femur as a result of the crash, said the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Dismuke was charged with two counts of reckless driving causing death and one count of reckless driving causing serious impairment of a body function. He was expected to be arraigned Thursday afternoon in 36th District Court.

