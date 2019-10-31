Detroit man charged with driving over 2-year-old girl
Detroit — A Detroit man was charged Thursdayin connection with driving a car over a 2-year-old girl, authorities said.
Michael Fogle, 36, has been charged in the Oct. 25 incident, said Maria Miller, spokeswoman for the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.
Fogle had an altercation with a man while standing outside a house in the 13690 block of Mecca Street, the Prosecutor's Office said. Fogle allegedly drove away from the location, backing his car into the man's 2-year-old niece and diving away, the office said.
The girl was taken to a local hospital for treatment of multiple injuries, prosecutors said.
Worthy charged Fogle with reckless diving causing serious impairment of a body function, failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing serious impairment, operating while license suspended causing serious injury, and two counts of felonious assault-motor vehicle.
Fogle is expected to be arraigned at 10 a.m. Fridayin 36th District Court in Detroit.
