Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to identify two men who carjacked and shot a driver in the face last week Friday on the city's west side.

Officers were called at about 1:30 a.m. Friday to a gas station in the 11300 block of Dexter near Chicago Boulevard for a report of a carjacking and shooting, according to authorities.

According to a preliminary investigation, the 50-year-old male victim had left the gas station and was walking to his Isuzu Trooper SUV when he was approached by two men who had been standing at the side of the building.

One asked the victim for money and as the victim reached into his pocket, the man pointed a gun at him and demanded his vehicle's keys, police said.

The victim complied and backed away from the vehicle with his hands up. The man fired a shot, which struck the victim in the face, officials said. The pair then fled the scene in the victim's vehicle.

Authorities said the victim was taken to a hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Police released images of the men caught by the gas station's security cameras.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the incident should call the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Unit at (313) 596-2555 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

