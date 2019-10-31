Detroit police are working to find a suspect who fatally shot a man at a gas station on Halloween night wearing, according to reports, a clown mask.

A preliminary investigation found a customer was standing in line at the store in the 7300 block of Grand River at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday when "the suspect came behind and shot him" with a handgun, said Cpl. Dan Donakowski, a spokesman for the Detroit Police Department.

The victim, a man believed to be between 20 and 30 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect fled the scene. Investigators did not have a full description Thursday night, Donakowski said.

WDIV-TV (Channel 4) reported the suspect wore a clown mask and a grey jogging suit.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit police Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips also can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

