Man shot to death early Saturday on Detroit's west side
Detroit — A 29-year-old man was fatally shot early Saturday on the city's west side, police said.
Police responded at 5:10 a.m. Saturday to the area of Plymouth Road and Terry Street on reports of a shooting.
When they arrived, police spoke to citizens who heard the gunshots and found the victim lying on the grass.
The man was shot in the armpit and pronounced dead at the scene by medics, police said.
No information on suspects was provided.
Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-2200. Anonymous tips also can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
srahal@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @SarahRahal_
