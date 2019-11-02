Buy Photo Chris Powell, left, president of the officer Collin Rose Foundation, and Jacob Fournier, grandson of Police officer Scott Larkin, unveil a memorial marker in honor of Detroit Police officer Scott Larkin placed at East Grand and East Jefferson in Detroit on Saturday, November 2, 2019. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

A Detroit police officer who died in 2008 as a result of a shotgun injury he sustained in 1978 was honored Saturday with a memorial at the site of the shooting.

When Officer Scott Larkins died in 2008, the police department did not recognize his death was caused by on-the-job injuries.

But Wayne State officer Chris Powell lobbied to have Larkins recognized, and Detroit police officials earlier this yearformally listed his death as duty-related, which allows his name to be added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Larkins' partner Richard Savin, who also was shot in the Nov. 5, 1978, sniper attack, paid to have a plaque erected on Jefferson Avenue at the foot of the Belle Isle Bridge, where the two were shot while exiting the former Big Boy restaurant on the site.

The unveiling was coordinated by the Officer Collin Rose Memorial Foundation, which Powell set up to honor his former best friend, who in 2016 became the first Wayne State police officer killed in the line of duty.

