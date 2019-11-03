Detroit police are investigating a mass shooting early Saturday morning that left one man dead and four other people hurt, and a shooting early Sunday that wounded a 16-year-old girl.

The mass shooting took place about 4:55 a.m. at what police call an "after party" on the 7000 block of East Kirby. That's just west of East Grand Boulevard.

Police say an unknown suspect fired shots, striking and killing a 26-year-old man, who police say may have been the target.

But four other people were also hit in the gunfire, and had to be privately conveyed to an area hospital: A 20-year-old man, left in critical condition; a 30-year-old man in stable condition; a 21-year-old man in stable condition; and a 31-year-old woman, left in stable condition.

The circumstances preceding the shooting are not immediately known.

About 15 minutes after that shooting, a 29-year-old man died after being shot in the armpit on Plymouth and Terry on the city's west side.

Argument precedes gunfire on Detroit's west side

Sunday morning, at 1:50 a.m., a 16-year-old girl was shot in her stomach on the city's west side.

The shooting took place on the 9000 block of Vaughan, police say, which is north of Joy Road and west of Evergreen.

The violence was preceded by an argument, between a 39-year-old woman, who is the victim's mother, the victim herself, and the front-seat passenger of a gray Infiniti truck, a 25-year-old woman.

Police say the 39-year-old woman, her 16-year-old daughter, and the 25-year-old woman fought, and that tussle was broken up by a man, believed to be about 30, and a 25-year-old woman.

But at some point the fight resumed. That's when the unidentified man, who'd been a rear seat passenger in the Infiniti, allegedly pulled a gun, firing once in vain at the 25-year-old woman who'd helped break up the fight, and twice at the 16-year-old girl.

At least one of those gunshots hit her in the stomach. After being transported to an area hospital, she was listed in temporary serious condition.

Police say the shooter got back in the Infiniti, which was last seen headed south on Vaughan.

