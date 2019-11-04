A federal jury Monday cleared an ICE agent in a wrongful death lawsuit over the fatal shooting of Detroiter Terrance Kellom four years ago.

The agent, Mitchell Quinn, said he was acting in self-defense when he shot 20-year-old Kellom to death in his parents' northwest Detroit home on April 27, 2015. Quinn has alleged that Kellom threatened him with a hammer.

Terrance Kellom (Photo: Michigan Department of Corrections)

Attorney Nabih Ayad, the family's attorney, has maintained that a veteran Detroit police officer, Darrell Fitzgerald, recanted after initially reporting that Kellom had a hammer, Ayad said.

Kellom's father walked out of the 8th floor-courtroom of U.S. District Judge Sean Cox in tears after Monday's verdict in the $50 million lawsuit the family filed in April 2017.

"Please tell me how is it right?" Kevin Kellom said as he was held by a female relative. "He killed my son. My son was shot in the face down in my basement."

Buy Photo Attorney Nabih Ayad, left, speaks at a press conference with Kevin Kellom, father of Terrance Kellom, outside the Levin Federal Courthouse in Detroit on April 8, 2019. The press conference highlights new evidence and the request to reopen the investigation of the shooting of Terrance Kellom in April 2015 by an ICE agent. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

Kellom was shot after officers from the Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team went to the home in the 9500 block of Evergreen, looking for him on an arrest warrant in connection with the alleged robbery of a pizza delivery man weeks earlier. When the fugitive apprehension team arrived at his house, Kellom was wielding a hammer, Detroit police Chief James Craig told The Detroit News at the time.

Ayad said he was "truly shocked" by the decision of the eight-person jury.

"Jurors had all the evidence ... the testimony," he said as he left the courthouse. "(Federal lawyers) painted the deceased as a hardened criminal and the jury stuck to that."

