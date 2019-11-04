Detroit — A man believed to be in his mid-40s died early Monday morning in a fire at his home on Detroit's west side, officials said.

The fire took place in the upper flat of a home on the 100 block of West Longwood Place, said Dave Fornell, deputy commissioner of the Detroit Fire Department. That's north of McNichols and west of John R.

Fornell said the victim was found in a hallway.

Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department, said medics transported the man to the hospital, but he died.

The man had been burned by the fire and inhaled smoke, Fornell said, and the assumption is he died from injuries related to the fire. But the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office will officially determine the victim's cause of death.

