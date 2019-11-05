Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to identify a man who was wearing a clown mask when he fatally shot a man at a gas station on Halloween night.

Detroit police are asking the public to help find this man who allegedly shot and killed another man at a gas station on Halloween night. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim at about 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31 was standing in line at the gas station's store in the 7300 block of Grand River when the man came from behind him and fired a gun. The shooter then fled.

More: Suspect in clown mask sought in fatal shooting at Detroit gas station

The victim, a man believed to be between 20 and 30 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Police said the shooter is about 6 feet tall with an average build and black hair. During the shooting, he was wearing a clown mask and a gray and black North Face hooded sweater, a blue T-shirt, gray pants and black shoes with a white logo.

Officials also released pictures of the man captured by the gas station's security surveillance system.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident should call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

Detroit police are asking the public to help find this man who allegedly shot and killed another man at a gas station on Halloween night. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/11/05/detroit-police-seek-tips-fatal-halloween-shooting-gas-station/4164425002/