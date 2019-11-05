Detroit — Police are investigating a Monday crash that has left a pedestrian in critical condition.

Officers were called at about 7:30 p.m. to the area of Greenfield and Grand River to respond to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian, authorities said.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 30- to 40-year-old male was struck by a white SUV. Witnesses told police they saw the vehicle fleeing north from the area and then east on Lyndon.

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital.

