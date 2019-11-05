The teen was arraigned Monday. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit police have arrested one suspect and are seeking another in a carjacking and shooting reported last month at a gas station on the city’s west side.

Authorities said the pair robbed a 50-year-old man in the 11300 block of Dexter about 1:30 a.m. Oct. 25 and opened fire on him before driving away in his Isuzu Trooper SUV.

The victim was initially hospitalized in critical condition but has since recovered, investigators said in a statement Tuesday.

Last week, police released surveillance images of the suspects to spur tips.

One of the suspects was identified as Austin Williams, 17, and taken into custody without incident Saturday night in the 19200 block of Middlebelt, city officials said

The other suspect was also caught on camera. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

The teen was arraigned Monday on several charges: carjacking, armed robbery, unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle, and receiving and concealing stolen property.

The second suspect, whom authorities believe was the shooter, remains at large. He is described as 17 years old and was last seen wearing a gray Nike hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone who recognizes him or has information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Unit at (313) 596-2555. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/11/05/suspect-charged-detroit-carjacking-second-remains-large/4169553002/