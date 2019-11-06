The rest of November's first week in Metro Detroit will imitate December.

Forecasts call for the week to end colder-than-normal — and snowy.

"There's going to be a little system rolling through the area today and into tonight that's going to bring about one to two inches of snow to areas around Flint and north," said Andrew Arnold, a meteorologist with the agency's office in White Lake Township. "For the Detroit area, there could be about a half-inch or less."

He said the snow should be low impact and any accumulation will be on grassy surfaces.

"Temperature-wise, we'll see highs today in the low 40s and it'll be a little cooler tomorrow with the lows in the low 30s in the morning and it won't get much warmer by the afternoon," Arnold said "Light snow chances also continue into tomorrow."

If there's any accumulation Thursday, then it will be on the order of a couple of tenths of an inch, he said.

There is also a chance of wet weather Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

"For most of the Saturday, it should be mostly clear with a chance of precipitation Saturday night-Sunday morning," Arnold said. "It's a little too early to mention any sort of snowfall accumulation, but there's a chance it will go from rain to snow early Sunday."

High temperatures in the Detroit area won't get above 45 degrees over the next six days while the lows will plummet into the low 20s for a couple of nights, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast also calls for dry but colder weather Friday with the highs reaching only the mid-30s.

Detroit's average monthly high temperature for November is 48.8 degrees and the low is 34.3 degrees. Southeast Michigan's coldest November was in 1880 with a temperature of 29.8 degrees and the warmest was in 1931 with 47.8 degrees, according to the weather service.

Extended Detroit forecast

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; high 38, low 25.

Friday: Sunny; high 36, low 26.

Saturday: Partly sunny, high 41, low 34.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; high 45, low 27.

Monday: Mostly cloudy; high 34, low 22.

Tuesday: Partly sunny; high 32.

Source: National Weather Service

