Detroit — An Ypsilanti engineer accused of sending tech secrets to Iran was denied bond Friday.

A federal judge agreed with prosecutors that Amin Hasanzadeh was a flight risk.

Hasanzadeh, 42, a post-doc researcher at the University of Michigan, has little family in the U.S., the school job was scheduled to end in March and the lease on his apartment expires in January, argued Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Martin.

Amin Hasanzadeh

"He has no real reason to stay to face these charges," Martin told U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Stafford.

Hasanzadeh's attorney, John Bradley of Madison, Wisconsin, argued that the ending of the job and apartment lease had nothing to do with plans to leave the country.

Bradley said Hasanzadeh had gotten the apartment lease after his wife got a job in California, and that his client has finished work for other employers without leaving the country.

Hasanzadeh, wearing an orange prison uniform, didn't speak during the hearing in U.S. District Court in downtown Detroit.

His next appearance in court is scheduled for Nov. 20 at 1 p.m.

He is charged with stealing technical data from an unidentified company in Metro Detroit and sending it to his brother, who is linked to Iran's nuclear weapons industry.

Hasanzadeh, an Iranian military veteran, was allegedly involved in a yearlong plan to steal confidential data about a secret project involving an aerospace industry supercomputer, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Wednesday.

It was unclear the information would help Iran rebuild a nuclear weapons program halted in 2003.

Hasanzadeh, who has lawful permanent resident status in the U.S., is charged with fraud and interstate transportation of stolen property. The fraud pertains to his allegedly lying about having served in the Iranian military.

He is accused of stealing confidential documents and technical data from the company from January 2015 to June 2016, according to the criminal complaint.

