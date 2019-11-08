Detroit — One man is dead and his sister is injured after an early Friday morning shooting on the city's east side, police said.

Officers were called at about 5:30 a.m Friday to a home in the 12500 block of Duchess Street near Kelly Road and Morang Avenue to respond to a report of a shooting, according to authorities.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 30-year-old man was visiting his sister, 33, at her house. The two got into an argument, police said, that escalated into a physical fight. During the fight, the man allegedly choked his sister.

Another man, an 18-year-old who was in the home and saw the fight, produced a handgun and fired at the woman's brother, officials said. Both the man and his sister were struck by gunfire.

Officers arrived and arrested the 18-year-old suspected shooter and recovered the handgun.

Medics arrived and declared the 30-year-old man deceased. His sister was taken to a hospital, authorities said.

Police continue to investigate.

