Detroit — A 41-year-old man was fatally shot Friday night on the city's west side, police said.

The incident occurred at 11:30 p.m. in the 14200 block of Rockdale when an unknown suspect fired multiple shots inside of a Honda Accord.

The shots struck the 41-year-old man and the other occupant of the car, who was not injured, attempted to drive the man to the hospital.

The car was stopped in the area of Outer Drive and Warren by Dearborn police officers who saw the victim had been shot and called emergency responders.

Medics responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead.

Officials say the circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips also can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/11/09/man-fatally-shot-car-detroits-west-sider/2545928001/