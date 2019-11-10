Two Detroit Fire Department vehicles were in crashes Sunday on the city's east side.

One was involved in a routine car crash early in the morning; the other crashed after being stolen.

At about 2:08 p.m. Sunday, a 31-year-old male suspect entered a Detroit Fire Department facility at Russell and Wilkins, according to the Detroit Police Department.

The suspect got control of an advanced life support ambulance, and "drove the rig through the door," said Dave Fornell, deputy commissioner of the Detroit Fire Department, damaging the door, and making off with a "$250,000 piece of equipment."

Fire Department staff was in a different area of the building, Fornell said.

The suspect then got onto northbound Interstate 75, traveling at a "high rate of speed" before crashing on its side in near Eight Mile. Early indications are, Fornell said, that "the truck part of it is shot," and will require significant repairs. But Detroit has a network of about 40 ambulances altogether, between the fire department and private operators.

The suspect was taken into custody and to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the crash, police said.

Earlier Sunday, at 7:40 a.m., on Hayes and East Seven Mile, Fornell said a fire truck crashed into a 2000 Chevy Cavalier.

A 22-year-old woman, the driver of the Cavalier, was transported to an area hospital. Her condition was not immediately available.

Police said information on that incident was not immediately available.

A 56-year-old firefighter involved in the crash was treated and released, Fornell said.

