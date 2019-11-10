Detroit — Between the 10 p.m. hour Saturday night and the 5 a.m. hour Sunday morning, seven people were shot at four separate crime scenes, police said.

Two shooting scenes were on the city's east side, and two on the west side — and both west side shootings took place on Grand River.

Four men in 20s wounded in drive-by

Late Saturday night, about 10:55 p.m., on the 3800 block of East McNichols, just east of Conant, four men in their 20s were victims of a mass drive-by shooting.

Police say that as an unknown person drove an older, silver Ford Taurus, a passenger in the car opened fire on four victims, who were standing in a parking lot. Wounded in the gunfire were two-21-year-old men, and two-22-year-old men.

While medics transported the victims to an area hospital, the silver Taurus continued east of McNichols. One of the 22-year-old men was left in critical condition, while the other 22-year-old and both 21-year-olds were listed in stable condition, police said.

No suspect description was immediately offered. Police ask anyone with information on the quadruple shooting to share what they know anonymously with Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.

Man shot 'multiple times,' but circumstances unknown

The next several hours were quiet, until a 24-year-old man was shot, at about 3:15 a.m., in the area of Marlborough and Frankfort. That's also on the east side, north of East Warren and west of Alter Road.

Police say the circumstances of the shooting aren't immediately known, but the victim was hit "multiple times" by gunfire. After being privately conveyed to an area hospital, he was listed in temporary serious condition.

Sleeping man shot on west side

Forty minutes later, now on Detroit's west side, in the area of Grand River and Wyoming, police say three men in a dark Jeep approached a 32-year-old man, who was sleeping in his vehicle.

Police say one of the three men exited the Jeep, approached the victim, questioned him, and shot him. He got back in the Jeep, which fled in an unknown direction.

Police have no suspect description to offer.

40-year-old man shot on Grand River

An hour later, also on Grand River, less than a half-mile north and west of the previous shooting scene on the 12400 block, police say a 40-year-old man was "allegedly walking to his car with another person," whose age was not given, when he was shot.

Police say the circumstances preceding the shooting are unclear, and offer no suspect description.

