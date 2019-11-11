Two people are facing charges for a carjacking that sparked a police chase and, eventually, a foot chase over the weekend near Wayne State University in Detroit.

As a result of the speedy actions by officers, the victim's belongings were recovered, police said.

"The timing was great," said WSU Police Chief Anthony Holt. "It was a perfect storm in terms of apprehending people who were up to no good."

A man who lives in the neighborhood told investigators the pair approached him as he unloaded his 2012 Chrysler Jeep Grand Cherokee on Palmer near Cass at about 6:20 p.m. Saturday. One of the men pulled out a gun and "told him to give up his property and car keys and get out," Holt said.

The man, who is not a student at the school, complied, the chief said. As the two suspects started to leave, he spotted a Wayne State police officer and flagged her down, Holt said.

The officer turned around and started following the SUV and attempted a traffic stop, but it sped off, Holt said.

The driver eventually lost control and crashed near Ferry and Chene. Both suspects got out and fled.

WSU officers chased one of the suspects into a vacant lot and arrested him. Meanwhile, a K-9 unit picked up the scent of the other man after he dropped the carjacking victim's phone, Holt said.

The second suspect was traced to a nearby church, where officers arrested him and recovered the victim's wallet and credit cards.

The carjacking victim identified the suspects in a lineup early Monday, Holt said.

Both remain at the Detroit Detention Center and were expected to be arraigned this week, the chief said.

