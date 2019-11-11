Detroit — Snow removal crews will begin clearing residential streets in Detroit starting early Tuesday after record snowfall in southeast Michigan on Monday, the city said.

Buy Photo Lena Hewin of Detroit clears snow Monday from her car parked on East Grand Boulevard in Detroit. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

Detroit's Department of Public Works has instructed its street plowing contractors to begin snow removal at 7 a.m., said DPW director Ron Brundidge.

Contractors are required to complete snow plowing within 24 hours after crews "hit the streets," the city said in a news release Monday night.

Residents are asked to remove vehicles from the street as crews launch the plowing efforts to clear 16 foot paths along 1,884 miles of the city's residential streets.

Contractors are required to make two passes to clear a total width of at least 16 feet within 24 hours on residential streets under guidelines announced last year, Brundidge said. Previously, before the city's finances improved, crews made a 10-foot path down each street.

“A 10-foot path down each street was acceptable when the policy was implemented almost 20 years ago, but now we are able to do more, so we will,” Brundidge said.

Metro Detroit recorded its snowiest Veterans Day on record, surpassing the record of 4.1 inches for the date set in 1984. Detroit Metro Airport recorded at least 6 inches through Monday evening. Huntington Woods saw at least 9 inches of snow.

