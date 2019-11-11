Detroit — A 20-year-old woman was found dead in the street Sunday afternoon on Detroit's west side, police said, and she had multiple gunshot wounds.

The woman's body was discovered about 11:40 p.m. in the area of Pilgrim and Bentler, north of Fenkell and east of Lahser, Detroit Police Department said.

The victim was found "unresponsive."

Medics arrived and declared her dead at the scene.

Police say the circumstances preceding the woman's death aren't immediately known.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/11/11/police-woman-20-found-slain-west-side-street/2561508001/