Authorities are working to identify a body "burned beyond recognition" and found Tuesday on Detroit's east side.

The body was reported in a burned vehicle at about 9:40 a.m. in the 8200 block of Elgin, police said in a statement.

The remains and the vehicle were "burned beyond any recognition," according to the release. Investigators did not provide other details.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office is expected to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 11th Precinct at (313) 596-1100. Anonymous tips also can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/11/12/body-burned-detroit-east-side-elgin/2582636001/