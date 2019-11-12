Detroit police are investigating a shooting homicide, two armed robberies and a roadside shooting that all took place between 7 and 10 p.m. on a snowy Monday night.

John Doe found slain in snow

At about 9:10 p.m., on the 14800 block of Rossini — on the east side, north of State Fair and east of Gratiot — a body of a man was discovered outside in the falling snow. Detroit police spokeswoman Latrice Crawford says a man in dark clothing was spotted leaving the scene, but no detailed description is available, nor are the circumstances preceding the shooting.

Woman, 36, shot while car stuck in snow

The night started with a shooting, about 7 p.m., in the area of West McNichols and Patton, east of Grand River. Police say a 36-year-old woman's vehicle was stuck in the snow.

While she tried to get her vehicle moving, someone in an unidentified silver vehicle pulled up and fired shots, striking the victim.

Police transported her to the hospital, where she was listed in stable condition. No detailed descriptions of the shooter or the vehicle are immediately available.

Two 'Supermen' rob woman at gunpoint

More than an hour later, at 9:17 p.m. on the 7500 block of Wheeler — on the city's west side, south of West Warren and east of Lonyo — a 37-year-old woman was approached by two armed men wearing Superman shirts, who announced a robbery.

The men "demanded everything," Crawford said, and the victim complied.

The menthen fled on foot, in an unknown direction.

Police offered descriptions: One is about 6 feet, 3 inches tall, with a thin build. He wore a red Superman shirt and black boots.

The other is 20-25 years old, 6 feet 3 inches tall, thin build. He wore a blue Superman shirt, gray pants and black boots.

Man carjacked while clearing snow from vehicle

The night ended about 10:50 p.m., on the 7400 block of Woodward, just north of Grand Boulevard, when a 37-year-old man was approached as he cleared the snow from his 2009 black Ford Focus.

Police say the man implied that he was armed. He entered the victim's vehicle and drove west, Lothrop said.

Police say the suspect is a 20-25-year-old man, but no detailed description is available.

The Focus' license plate number is DHL 0202.

