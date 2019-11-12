Suspect sought in burglary of Detroit restaurant cash register drawers
Detroit police are seeking tips to find a suspect wanted in connection with a burglary at a restaurant on the city’s east side.
Surveillance cameras captured a man dressed in black shattering the glass on the front door at the Wing Snob eatery about 6 a.m. Oct. 29 in the 17000 block of East Warren.
He pulled out two register drawers with an undisclosed amount of money then fled on foot, investigators said in a statement.
Anyone who recognizes him or has information on the incident is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 5th Precinct Detective Unit at (313) 596-5540.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
