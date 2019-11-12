Detroit — A 19-year-old Detroit man has been denied bond as he faces three felony charges in the Halloween shooting death of a man at a Detroit gas station, records show.

On Halloween night, at 7:42 p.m., a 31-year-old man was gunned down while standing in line at a Citgo gas station on the 7300 block of Grand River.

A man in a clown mask and a red nose approached the victim from behind and shot him. Medics arrived and declared the victim dead at the scene.

Court records identify that victim as Willie Wilborn.

Dravon Jones, 19, was arraigned Monday by 36th District Magistrate Sherman, who denied him bond on three charges: first-degree premeditated murder, felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. Jones has petitioned for a court-appointed attorney.

Jones is due for a probable cause conference Monday, and a preliminary examination on Nov. 25, both before 36th District Judge Ronald Giles.

In 2017, the victim, Wilborn, faced a charge of first-degree premeditated murder in the shooting death of a 24-year-old woman named LaDiamond Myers, but it was dropped, records show, due to insufficient evidence.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office appealed that dismissal, which was ordered by 36th District Judge Kenneth King, but that effort failed.

