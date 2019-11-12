Driver sought after pedestrian critically injured in Detroit hit-and-run
Detroit police are searching for a driver in a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian Tuesday on the city's west side.
The 64-year-old victim was crossing the street near Fenkell and Winthrop at about 6 p.m. when a vehicle struck her, investigators said in a statement.
Emergency personnel rushed the woman to a local hospital, where she was listed in critical condition late Tuesday.
A description of the vehicle and driver was not available.
Anyone with information can anonymously submit tips to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
