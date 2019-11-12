Detroit police are searching for a driver in a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian Tuesday on the city's west side.

The 64-year-old victim was crossing the street near Fenkell and Winthrop at about 6 p.m. when a vehicle struck her, investigators said in a statement.

Emergency personnel rushed the woman to a local hospital, where she was listed in critical condition late Tuesday.

A description of the vehicle and driver was not available.

Anyone with information can anonymously submit tips to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/11/12/pedestrian-injured-detroit-hit-and-run-fenkell-winthrop/2583937001/