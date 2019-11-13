Detroit — Police are seeking the public's help identifying the suspect or suspects behind the fatal Wednesday shooting of a man and woman on the city's east side.

Officers were called at about 10:44 a.m. Wednesday to a home in the 19000 block of Kelly Road near Moross Road to respond to a report of a deceased person, according to authorities.

Police arrived, entered the residence and found an unresponsive 47-year-old man and 29-year-old woman with gunshot wounds, officials said. Medics were called and pronounced both victims deceased.

Detectives continue to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

