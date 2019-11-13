Detroit — Within the 30 minutes of the Downtown Detroit Markets opening for the holiday season Wednesday, Mandisa Smith made her first sale.

Smith, the owner of Detroit Fiber Works, had impressed a customer with a sample of her homemade lemongrass scented body butter.

“It feels so light,” said the woman as she rubbed the product into her hands.

Buy Photo Kerry Doman of Detroit browses for clothes at Wild Little Fawns clothing and accessories shop at the Downtown Detroit Markets Wednesday. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

“I whip it,” Smith replied.

Smith of Detroit is among 18 vendors selling their goods in glass houses during this year’s Downtown Detroit Markets, now in its third year. The market is a partnership among the Quicken Community Fund, Bedrock and the Downtown Detroit Partnership.

All the vendors in Cadillac Square are new to the markets this year, said Cayla Chamberlin, program manager with the Quicken Community Fund.

“We really kind of view it as a launching pad to test the downtown market,” she said. “As part of that, it makes it a little more fair to have the turnover every year. Have new vendors.”

Buy Photo People browse the vendors at the Downtown Detroit Markets at Cadillac Place Wednesday afternoon. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

The vendors include four entrepreneurship competition winners housed in one large glass hut, the Quicken Loans Detroit Demo Day Market. Those businesses are Detroit Dough, Eli Tea, Good Cakes and Bakes, and Health Roots Dolls.

In the Cadillac Lodge, visitors can stop in to warm up from the cold weather, have a snack or beverage and play games with family and friends.

“There’s really something for everyone which is really special,” said Francesca George, Bedrock’s director of experience.

In Capitol Park, shoppers can purchase holiday greenery at Greystone Gardens and a Christmas tree from Lloyd’s Tree Farm.

Buy Photo Tamiko Christian, right, of West Bloomfield, purchases a Zoe doll for her granddaughter Wednesday from Yelitsa Jean-Charles, left, founder and CEO of Healthy Roots at the Downtown Detroit Markets. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

Foodies can stop by the Mongers’ Provisions glass hut to check out a collection of artesian cheese, chocolate, jam and cured meats.

Owners William Werner and Zach Berg offer a sampling of the goods they carry in their Midtown shop, including chocolates and cheeses from around the world. Both are good for gifting and for entertaining, Werner said.

"Let's say you're downtown, you're leaving work you need to grab something really nice because you're having people over, you can pop in here grab a few pieces of cheese that are top-notch," he said.

At Detroit Fiber Works, Smith specializes in fiber goods including felted scarves and clothing. She also sells the body butters and features the work of other artists, including organic baby clothing and one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces.

Smith said she hopes her participation in the market will help make up for the lack of sales she's had at her shop on Livernois due to a large ongoing road construction project.

"We thought if we did this then we would have exposure to a broader market, and hopefully if people get to know us then they'll come to Livernois after construction is done," she said.

Downtown Detroit Markets

Awanya

Detroit Fiber Works

Dutton Farm Market

Ferosh Chick

Inkcourage

Karalyn Street

Keto Green

Lush Yummies Pie Co.

Makamashi

Mongers' Provisions

SMPLFD

The Vintage Wick

Wild Little Fawns

3Dogs1Cat

Detroit Dough

Eli Tea

Good Cakes and Bakes

Health Roots Dolls

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/11/13/downtown-detroit-markets-features-all-new-lineup-vendors/2581738001/