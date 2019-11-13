Detroit — A 37-year-old man was shot around 10 p.m. Oct.. 29 while driving on Detroit's east side. He crashed into a home and died from his injuries. Weeks later, a 22-year-old man faces six felony charges in his death.

The homicide took place on the 14700 block of Cedar Grove, north of Houston-Whittier and east of Chalmers.

More: Man dies after being shot, crashing into east side home

Police arrived to find a burgundy Chrysler Pacifica crashed into the back of a home, and the victim dead inside.

Detroit police arrested a 22-year-old Detroit man named Jarod Anderson.

According to a Michigan State Police background check, his Nov. 8 arrest took place during a misdemeanor traffic offense. Wayne County Jail records show he has been remanded to the jail.

Killed in the shooting was Donnie Bowens Jr. He died of multiple gunshot wounds, per the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office.

Anderson faces six felonies: first-degree premeditated murder, felony murder, armed robbery, and three counts of felony firearm.

He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday morning at Detroit's 36th District Court, a court official confirmed.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/11/13/man-22-faces-6-felonies-east-side-homicide/4176803002/