Detroit — A 39-year-old Detroit woman was denied bond as she faces a first-degree murder charge in the stabbing death of a 62-year-old man who died Sunday on the city's east side.

Maria Miller, spokeswoman for the Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, said the suspect, Akilah Swift, and the victim, Wendal Duplessis, lived together in an apartment on the 4100 block of St. Antoine, south of East Canfield and west of Interstate 75. Duplessis was stabbed Sunday, officials said. Later that day, in a traffic stop, Detroit police arrested Swift.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office says his cause of death is multiple stab wounds. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Magistrate Laura Echartea of Detroit's 36th District Court denied Swift bond Wednesday at her arraignment. She will remain at the Wayne County Jail.

Swift is due for a probable cause conference Wednesday and a preliminary examination on Nov. 25, both before 36th District Judge Kenyetta Jones.

