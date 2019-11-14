Earhart K-8, Western High in Detroit dismiss students due to power outage
Detroit — Two Detroit schools will dismiss students early Thursday because of a power outage.
Detroit Public Schools Community District officials said Amelia Earhart Elementary-Middle School and Western International High School will both be dismissed for the day at 10 a.m.
Earhart Elementary-Middle School is located at 1000 Scotten and Western High School is located a t 1500 Scotten in southwest Detroit.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/11/14/earhart-western-dismiss-early-due-to-power-outage/4189615002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.