Detroit — Two Detroit schools will dismiss students early Thursday because of a power outage.

Detroit Public Schools Community District officials said Amelia Earhart Elementary-Middle School and Western International High School will both be dismissed for the day at 10 a.m.

Earhart Elementary-Middle School is located at 1000 Scotten and Western High School is located a t 1500 Scotten in southwest Detroit.

Due to a DTE power outage, Earhart Elementary-Middle School and Western International High School will be dismissed early at 10 a.m., Thursday, November 14, 2019. — DPSCommunityDistrict (@Detroitk12) November 14, 2019

