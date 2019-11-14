Detroit — A jeweler to the stars who once auctioned the engagement ring President Donald Trump gave to ex-wife Marla Maples was arrested Thursday and accused of orchestrating a $16 million diamond caper, according to federal court records.

Joseph DuMouchelle (Photo: Joseph DuMouchelle)

Joseph DuMouchelle, 58, owner of DuMouchelle Fine & Estate Jewelers in Birmingham, is in custody and expected to make an initial appearance in federal court Thursday in connection with what the FBI describes as a complex financial crime involving millionaires, blue bloods and rare diamonds.

The criminal case accuses DuMouchelle, a scion of the influential family that founded DuMouchelle Art Galleries in Detroit, of engaging in wire fraud involving the purported sale of a rare 77-carat diamond dubbed the "The Yellow Rose."

DuMouchelle had drawn headlines in recent years for different reasons.

Three years ago, DuMouchelle sold the 7.45-carat diamond engagement ring Trump gave to his second wife, Maples, an actress and TV personality.

This is the 7.45-carat diamond engagement ring Donald Trump gave to his second wife, Marla Maples, an actress and TV personality. (Photo: Joseph DuMouchelle)

The giant rock sold for $300,000 to an anonymous bidder at an auction Wednesday at New York City's Lotte Palace Hotel.

The ring was originally sold in 2000 for $110,000 following the couple's divorce in 1999. Maples had DuMouchelle handle the first auction.

The American couple who bought the ring before asked the same auctioneer, DuMouchelle, to sell it.

DuMouchelle, grandson of famed auctioneer Lawrence DuMouchelle, has a roster of celebrity clients, including the late Aretha Franklin.

