Man, 74, dies in fall while carrying bike up stairs
Detroit — A 74-year-old man died early Thursday morning after a fall while he carried a mountain bike up the stairs of a home on Detroit's west side, police said.
The man's body was found about 12:30 a.m., in a home on the 6500 block of Artesian, south of West Warren and west of the Southfield Freeway, said Janae Gordon, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department.
Police say the victim fell to the bottom of the stairs.
The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office will determine his official cause of death.
