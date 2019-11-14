Detroit — A 74-year-old man died early Thursday morning after a fall while he carried a mountain bike up the stairs of a home on Detroit's west side, police said.

The man's body was found about 12:30 a.m., in a home on the 6500 block of Artesian, south of West Warren and west of the Southfield Freeway, said Janae Gordon, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department.

Police say the victim fell to the bottom of the stairs.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office will determine his official cause of death.

