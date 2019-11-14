Detroit police are turning to the public to help find two people wanted in connection with a larceny from an east side store this month.

Both suspects were dressed all in black with white shoes, police said. (Photo: DPD)

A surveillance camera captured the men shattering a glass door to enter the Vergote's Poultry & Fish Market in the 6500 block of Harper at about 4 a.m. Nov. 2, investigators said in a statement.

One of the suspects, described as 6 feet to 6 feet 3 inches tall, clad in all black, was filmed removing a cash register and running out the entrance.

The second suspect, also dressed in black and described as between 5-foot-6 and 6 feet tall, then was seen taking two bags of meat from the freezer before leaving.

Anyone who recognizes them or knows their whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department 5th Precinct Detective Unit at (313) 596-5540. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

