Detroit police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a trunk Friday on the city's northwest side.

The remains were reported at about 10:30 a.m. inside a black 2006 Dodge Stratus in the 20000 block of Murray Hill, investigators said in a statement.

Authorities believe it belongs to a man estimated to be between 55 and 60 years old, according to the release.

"The circumstances of the scene, and identity of the victim, are still under investigation," officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

