Detroit — Police are reporting four people were nonfatally shot throughout the city Friday night into the early morning hours.

The first occurred around 6:50 p.m. in the area of Fenkell and Strathmoor when a 24-year-old man was driving when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. The shots may have come from someone inside of a gray Nissan SUV. The man was taken to the hospital for a grazed wound and the circumstances of the shooting are still being investigated.

The second occurred at 11:02 p.m. in the 2400 block of South Ethel. A 34-year-old man was pulling into his driveway when three men began firing shots at him, striking him. He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

At 1:50 a.m., a 38-year-old man and his friends were standing outside at Brace and Belton. The victim was struck in the body by unknown suspects on the street. He is also in stable condition after being taken to the hospital.

At 2:19 a.m., police dispatched to a shooting of a 28-year-old man who was walking on Van Dyke when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside the vehicle fired shots, striking him, police said. The man was also taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Anyone with information pertaining to these incidents is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

