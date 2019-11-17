Detroit police are investigating a man's shooting death, an alleged domestic violence stabbing, and a shooting that took place between the 5 p.m. hour Saturday and the 6 a.m. hour Sunday.

At 2 a.m., on the 18000 block of Conant, just north of Nevada on Detroit's east side, a 26-year-old man was fatally shot. The shooting took place outside, police said in a statement.

Police say the circumstances preceding the shooting "are unknown and still being investigated," and offer no suspect description. Detroit police ask that anyone with information on the shooting share what they know by calling Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.

Saturday afternoon, at about 5:30 p.m., police responded to a stabbing on the 14900 block of Joy Road, on Detroit's west side, west of Hubbell.

Police say a "known suspect," a 57-year-old woman standing 5 feet 2 inches tall, 170 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and medium brown skin, is suspected in the stabbing of a 61-year-old man.

The victim was listed in critical condition after being privately conveyed to the hospital.

Sunday morning, about 5:55 a.m., on the 18400 block of Patton, police say a 23-year-old man was shot. That's on Detroit's west side, south of West Seven Mile and west of Evergreen.

Police describe the man's injuries as non-life-threatening, and say the circumstances preceding the shooting are "unknown and still being investigated." No suspect description was offered.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/11/17/detroit-police-investigate-homicide-shooting-stabbing-overnight/4222358002/