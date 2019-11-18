Detroit — The City Council is set to convene a public hearing Monday evening over a controversial $250 million bond proposal to wipe out blight that could go before city voters this spring.

The meeting, being held from 5-8 p.m. at City Hall, comes on the eve of a potential vote by council members on whether to place the measure on the March 2020 ballot following weeks of discussion and delay.

Detroit's auditor general this month released a critical report that flagged multiple concerns over the administration of city-funded demolition work. The lengthy report cited unreliable data, a lack of documentation and other failures.

Buy Photo City Council is set to convene a public hearing Monday evening over a controversial $250 million bond proposal to wipe out blight that could go before city voters this spring. (Photo: The Detroit News)

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has made the fight against blight in Detroit a cornerstone of his administration. The mayor unveiled his plans for the ballot initiative during the Mackinac Policy Conference in May, saying the 30-year bond would erase the city's blighted houses by 2025.

The plan comes as the last of some $265 million in federal dollars allocated to raze blighted homes in Detroit winds down.

On top of the potential bond funding, the city gets $50 million annually for blight — $30 million of which is earmarked for residential demolition — as part of a debt-cutting plan arranged during its bankruptcy. The Plan of Adjustment helped Detroit shed $7 billion in debt and carved out another $1.7 billion for city service upgrades over a decade.

City officials say the bond money also would go toward the rehabilitation of anywhere from 500 to 1,000 Detroit Land Bank properties that will then be sold to new owners. It will not fund home rehabilitation grants for current homeowners, officials have noted.

Earlier this month, Detroit Auditor General Mark Lockridge concluded in a report that the Detroit Building Authority, which manages the demolition program, did not meet contract requirements or comply with city policies and procedures, state and other local rules.

Lockridge, during an hours-long discussion on Tuesday, told the council that numerous delays by the administration in providing requested information for the audit had been "the most egregious thing."

While the audit was initiated more than two years ago, the Duggan administration admitted in recent weeks that some of the data it provided for the review was pulled together by a "junior staffer" in the building authority and it was "flawed," Detroit Building Authority Director Tyrone Clifton wrote in a response to Lockridge's findings.

The bond proposal has been met with resistance by some council members and the public over the potential long-term impacts on the city, and whether it should be postponed to the November presidential race when Detroit historically has higher voter turnout.

Detroit's Chief Financial Officer David Massaron has said postponing the ballot initiative until November would halt the city's progress with demolitions and it could mean a different rate for Detroit in the borrowing market.

During a presentation to council on Oct. 29, Massaron said the council's blessing on the measure would be "the first step in a long journey."

"This is the step to see whether or not the voters have a right to decide," he said.

A series of residents, activists and a state lawmaker were among those who spoke out against the bond proposal during last week's formal council session.

State Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo addressed council last Tuesday, noting the recent execution of a search warrant at Detroit's IT department by the state Attorney General's Office amid an investigation into deleted emails involving a controversial nonprofit headed by a doctor linked to the mayor as well as the demolition audit findings.

Gay-Dagnogo told council "we need to remove the cloud of suspicion" and argued that a vote on the bond was premature.

"We cannot have a representative democracy with all of these inquiries that are going on," she said. "I'm asking for this body to stand for the people today."

Detroit Charter Commissioner Joanna Underwood added: "bad policy kills."

"This bond bill is so horrible," she said during public comment at Tuesday's council session. "Vote no on this bond. If you don't, the people have no choice but to come and get ya'll. This time please stand up for the D."

Minister Malik Shabazz was among few speakers at Tuesday's meeting who urged the council to vote in favor of putting the initiative on the ballot.

"If we need safeguards, put in whatever safeguards. Give yourself total and complete oversight and hold the administration accountable," he told the council. "But we need to bring these houses down and we need to bring them down now."

The city's federally funded work has long been the focus of federal, state and local investigations amid soaring costs and bidding worries raised in fall 2015. Two individuals pleaded guilty in the spring to bribery in a long-running federal criminal investigation into the program.

Since spring 2014, the city has knocked down about 19,600 houses, primarily with federal Hardest Hit Fund dollars. Duggan has said there are just as many left to raze, and that the bond will get it done.

The administration has been pressing for the council to vote on the bond measure before its winter recess. The last day for the panel to vote before the break is Nov. 26.

The language must be submitted to the Wayne County Clerk's Office by mid-December to appear on the March 10 ballot.

In response to questions from the public on Tuesday, Councilwoman Raquel Castaneda-Lopez noted the administration must submit alternatives or amendments to the bond resolution. The council, she said, is unable to do so.

"We legally don't have the authority to introduce an alternative resolution, nor can we change the resolution before us," she said.

If the measure doesn't go forward, she added, demolition will still continue in Detroit.

"It may not be completed in the five-year timeframe, but demolitions will continue in the city of Detroit," she said.

cferretti@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/11/18/detroit-city-council-demolition-bond/2495135001/