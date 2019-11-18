Detroit — A 29-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting late Sunday night on Detroit's west side, police said.

The shooting took place about 11:30 p.m. in the area of West Seven Mile and Wyoming.

Police say the victim was a passenger in a white 2008 Cadillac DTS, when an "unknown vehicle" pulled up alongside.

Someone inside fired multiple shots into the Cadillac, striking the victim.

Medics transported the victim to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Police say the circumstances preceding the shooting are "unknown and still being investigated."

