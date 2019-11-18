Detroit — Emergency crews are attempting to remove a man who fell into a trench Monday afternoon while digging at University Place in Detroit, police said.

The man is a crew member who was digging a sewer or water line. He was in the hole when the walls of the trench caved in about 3:30 p.m. The dirt is up to his chest, police said.

The man is "coherent" and is talking, police said.

The Detroit Fire Department was shoring up the dirt around the hole before they try to dig the man out to make sure that the dirt doesn't cave in again on the worker.

"Until we can keep the dirt from sliding, it's too dangerous to put people down there," Fornell said.

