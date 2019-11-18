Detroit — Police are investigating an early Sunday afternoon assault on Detroit's west side that left a 25-year-old man dead.

Police arrived at 12:25 p.m. to the 18600 block of Warwick — south of West Seven Mile, east of Evergreen — to find the victim wounded from a possible assault.

Medics took him to a hospital, but he was dead on arrival.

Police say the circumstances preceding the fatal assault are "unknown and are still being investigated," and ask anyone who has more information on the man's death to share what they know with Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.

