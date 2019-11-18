Police said a resident was shot and killed, and an intruder fatally stabbed in a home invasion Monday on Detroit's west side.

As many as three males tried to force their way into a house in the 18400 block of Santa Rosa at about 1 p.m., Detroit police Capt. Derrick Maye said.

One male shot one of the three people inside the home Maye said. At that point, "one of the residents in the location retaliated by stabbing one of the assailants."

The male who was stabbed fled in a car, which crashed several blocks away, near Seven Mile and San Juan, Maye said. It wasn't clear if he was driving.

Medics separately transported him and the wounded resident to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead, Maye said.

Another person also was grazed at the Santa Rose scene, but their injuries were not believed to be serious, Maye said.

One suspect was arrested; police are working to find another, he said.

Authorities did not release a possible motive. "It's an ongoing investigation," Maye said.

