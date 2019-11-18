Detroit — Twin 61-year-old brothers were sent to prison Monday for a maximum of 30 years for assaulting a man at a restaurant in June because it didn't serve fried mushrooms, officials said.

Dwight Samuels (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Dwight Samuels was sentenced in Wayne County Circuit Court to 13-30 years for assault with intent to murder and five years for using a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. Officials said the felony firearm charge was his second offense.

His identical twin brother, Duane Samuels was sentenced to 11-30 years for assault with intent to murder and two years for using a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Police said the two beat a 40-year-old man with a pipe and shot him in the face at about 2 a.m. June 21 at Nicky D's coney shop on the 15700 block of West Seven Mile. The attack was caught on security camera.

Duane Samuels (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Officials said the attack started after the men, who had turned 61 just hours earlier, were told the restaurant did not sell fried mushrooms. One of the brothers had a metal pipe; the other a gun, according to authorities. After using the weapons to maim the victim, they fled.

