Detroit — Police have arrested two people in connection with the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old woman last week on the city’s west side.

One of the suspects is the boyfriend or former boyfriend of the victim, KaBria Arnold, according to police.

A 24-year-old woman was arrested early Monday and a 28-year-old man believed to be the shooter was arrested Tuesday morning, Detroit Police Chief James Craig said during a live streamed press briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Both are allegedly involved in the shooting death of Arnold on Nov. 10.

KaBria Arnold was 20 (Photo: Morgan State University)

“A sense of closure for the family,” Craig said.

Craig said an investigation revealed that Arnold had met someone in the area of Pilgrim and Bentler, where she was fatally shot. The shooting location is less than a mile south of the Meijer where her family had previously told The News she worked, on Grand River near McNichols.

Arnold was reportedly pregnant. When asked if pregnancy was a factor in the homicide, Craig said he's not certain about what led to the shooting.

"We just know that her boyfriend or former boyfriend is possibly the one involved ... and that the other woman in his company was probably in a relationship with this same male," Craig said. "So we don't know if that provoked it. "

KaBria, a former scholarship softball player, had moved back in with her parents when she returned to Detroit.

Craig thanked the homicide team involved in the case.

“If you can’t control your emotions and your emotions are going to erupt into a situation that becomes deadly, do know that this department is relentless,” he said. “We will continue to work as hard as we can to locate you and take you into custody.”

cwilliams@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/11/19/2-arrested-slaying-20-year-old-detroit-woman/4242270002/