2 women sitting on couch hit by rifle fire in drive-by on west side
Detroit — Two women were struck by rifle fire while they sat on a couch late Monday night at a party on Detroit's west side.
The shooting took place at 10:35 p.m. on the 17300 block of Fenton, north of West McNichols and west of Telegraph, said Janae Gordon, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman.
There is no immediate description of the vehicle or of the shooter.
A 21-year-old woman was listed in temporary serious condition, while a 26-year-old woman was listed in critical condition.
The shooting on Fenton was the first of two drive-by shootings with multiple victims overnight.
At 2:30 a.m., on East Seven Mile between Conant and Mt. Elliott, two women — 25 and 39 — and one man, 39, were shot when a "dark colored sedan" pulled alongside their vehicle, and someone inside opened fire.
That shooting was the second time since Sunday night someone was hit in a drive-by shooting on Seven Mile.
