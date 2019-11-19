Detroit — City Council on Tuesday voted down a contentious proposal to put a $250 million bond before city voters in the spring.

The council rejected the measure, 6-3, after lengthy public comment as well as a four-hour public hearing Monday night that drew upwards of 500 residents, clergy and some lawmakers, many of which shared strong objections while others warned of the dangers associated with vacant houses and urged support.

Several council members voiced their objections Monday evening to the Duggan administration's proposal and multiple unresolved questions and concerns before deciding whether to put the ballot initiative before voters in March.

President Brenda Jones had harsh words for members of the mayor's administrative team, noting her office and the offices of other council members received telemarketer calls earlier Monday to lobby them to vote in support of the bond.

Amid the controversial proposal, Detroit's auditor general this month released a critical report of city-administered demolition work. The report cited unreliable data, a lack of documentation and other failures.

Mayor Mike Duggan, who has made the fight against blight in Detroit a cornerstone of his administration, unveiled plans for the ballot initiative during the Mackinac Policy Conference in May. He's touted the 30-year bond as a means of erasing the city's blighted houses by 2025.

Council members Janee Ayers, Gabe Leland and Scott Benson voted yes. But Jones, Pro Tem Mary Sheffield and members Andre Spivey, James Tate, Raquel Castaneda-Lopez and Roy McCalister voted no.

But the proposal might not be dead yet. Detroit's council members have until 4 p.m. Monday to file a motion to reconsider the vote.

Sheffield has been vocal about her opposition to the bond, citing a lack of equity and inclusion, voter suppression with the timing of the measure and the ongoing issues with the demolition program.

Seeking bonds, she said after the vote, is just one way to fund demolition and the city needs to look at other ways. The administration also could propose to bring the bond back for the November ballot.

"And hopefully, it's stronger," she said. "We want a stronger resolution with stronger commitments, more oversight and guarantees for Detroiters that they are actually hired, that Detroit-based contractors are included, and that there are environmental protections put in place, too."

Multiple residents and activists spoke out against the bond plan before council turned it down. Among them, city police commissioner William Davis.

"Right now, this city is not staying up on what they are supposed to be doing," he said.

North End resident and activist Joanne Warwick added many residents at Tuesday's meeting aren't against demolition.

"But I am against reckless and unnecessary demolition," she said.

Minister Malik Shabazz, who has supported putting the measure, reiterated his worries about crimes associated with abandoned houses. He urged the council to vote yes and put controls in place that it saw fit.

“If there’s misappropriation, malfeasance, reappropriation, stealing with the money, lock them up," he said.

Spivey said if the bond plan doesn't come back for reconsideration, he's hopeful a workgroup will come together next year to come up with an acceptable plan.

"People want to know: Can they trust the administration? Can they be transparent? Can we make sure that the work will be done properly and there's accountability?" he said. "I think that can be done."

The plan comes as the last of some $265 million in federal dollars allocated to raze blighted homes in Detroit winds down.

Apart from the potential bond funds, the city also gets $50 million annually for blight — $30 million of which is earmarked for residential demolition — as part of a debt-cutting plan arranged during its bankruptcy. The Plan of Adjustment helped Detroit shed $7 billion in debt and carved out another $1.7 billion for city service upgrades over a decade.

Castaneda-Lopez said after rejecting the proposal on Tuesday that demolition as the main strategy to address systemic issues in the neighborhoods is not enough.

"I would love to see a more thought-out proposal come back and be presented to voters in November, and I'm still open to that opportunity," she said. "We all know that we need more financial resources to be able to demolish houses. At the same time, we also need more financial resources to board up, preserve and protect properties."

She stressed that while the scale of demolition proposed by the administration might not be going forward, the work is not going to stop.

On Monday night, Jones pressed the administration on why the city couldn't just use the $50 million to continue its fight against blight while the federal investigation is wrapped up.

“Why not continue to use that $50 million until trust is built in this city and that federal investigation is closed completely and everyone feels more comfortable with what is going on with demolition,” she said.

Detroit's Chief Financial Officer David Massaron told Jones on Monday that the administration was offering a compromise in its plan that specifies it wouldn't spend a penny without coming to the council first for approval.

The bond money, city officials said, also would have gone toward the rehabilitation of anywhere from 500 to 1,000 Detroit Land Bank properties that will then be sold to new owners. It would not fund home rehabilitation grants for current homeowners, officials noted.

Detroit Auditor General Mark Lockridge concluded this month in his report that the Detroit Building Authority, which manages the demolition program, did not meet contract requirements or comply with city policies and procedures, state and other local rules.

While the audit was initiated more than two years ago, the Duggan administration admitted in recent weeks that some of the data it provided for the review was pulled together by a "junior staffer" in the building authority and it was "flawed," Detroit Building Authority director Tyrone Clifton wrote in a response to Lockridge's findings.

Some opposed to the bond have questioned whether it could be postponed to the November presidential race when Detroit historically has higher voter turnout. Sheffield has argued that the failure of the administration to factor that in amounts to "voter suppression."

Massaron has said postponing the ballot initiative until November would halt the city's progress with demolitions and could mean a different rate for Detroit in the bond market.

The city's federally funded work has long been the focus of federal, state and local investigations amid soaring costs and bidding worries raised in fall 2015. Two individuals pleaded guilty in the spring to bribery in a long-running federal criminal investigation into the program.

Since spring 2014, the city has knocked down about 19,600 houses, primarily with federal Hardest Hit Fund dollars. Duggan has said there are just as many left to raze, and that the bond will finish those.

The administration has said that Detroit paid off past general fund bond debt ahead of schedule because revenues have been running higher than projections made during its landmark bankruptcy. This, officials said, will allow the city to seek out the bond for blight reduction without raising taxes above the current tax rate of 9 mills.

But Irvin Corley Jr., who heads council's fiscal division, said Monday evening that the debt millage is projected to go down to 6 mills in 2021 if the blight bonds are not sold. That would be $60 less per year for the average Detroit homeowner with a taxable home value of $19,000, he said Monday.

The administration has been pressing for the council to vote on the bond measure before its winter recess. The language must be submitted to the Wayne County Clerk's Office by mid-December to appear on the March 10 ballot.

Meanwhile, Lockridge, in his report, called on the city to centralize its demolition administration.

That change, among others, are reflected in a resolution from the administration that proposes a demolition department that would operate under the direct supervision of the council and a plan to subsequently cancel or revise the city’s existing contract with the Detroit Building Authority.

The commitments also include assurances that smaller, city-based women and minority-owned companies would get more access to the work and a strategy for the use of vacant lots left after demolitions.

