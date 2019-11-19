Detroit — Two women and a man were wounded in a drive-by shooting early Tuesday morning on Detroit's east side, police said.

The triple shooting took place about 2:30 a.m. in the area of East Seven Mile, between Conant and Mt. Elliott.

The victims, 25- and 39-year-old women, and a 39-year-old man, had just left a restaurant, which police did not name, and were driving west on Seven Mile, when someone inside a "dark colored sedan" opened fire on them, striking all three.

The victims drove to the 12th precinct, just west of Woodward on Seven Mile, on the city's west side, to ask for help.

Medics transported the victims to a hospital, and all are listed in temporary serious condition.

Police have no description of the shooter or shooters, and are asking for the public's help. Police ask that anyone with information on the shooting call Crime Stoppers of Michigan, and offer what they know anonymously, at 800-SPEAK-UP.

Tuesday morning's shooting is the second drive-by on Seven Mile since late Sunday night.

In the previous incident, at Seven Mile and Wyoming on the west side, a 29-year-old man, a passenger in a white 2008 Cadillac DTS, was wounded when an "unknown vehicle" pulled up next to the Cadillac and opened fire.

