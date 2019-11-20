Two Detroit police officers were shot on the city's west side Wednesday night and were being transported to a hospital, police said.

The incident occurred near Wyoming and Pembroke.

According to Detroit police Chief James Craig, two officers were shot, including one in the leg. Their conditions were not immediately available.

The "circumstances are unknown" about what led to the shooting, Craig said, minutes after the officers were reported down.

"I'm being told we have the suspect in custody," he said in a briefing with The Detroit News at about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.

