Detroit — A portion of the Detroit Riverwalk between General Motors Plaza and Cullen Plaza is closed after a boat crashed into it early Wednesday morning.

The 80-foot boat crashed into the seawall about 2:50 a.m., said Janae Gordon, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department. Police, in the preliminary stage of the investigation, believe the boat operator, a 61-year-old man, fell asleep.

Buy Photo Police believe a boat operator fell asleep as he traveled the Detroit River. (Photo: James David Dickson, The Detroit News)

There was one other person on board. No one was hurt, on the boat or on land.

Marc Pasco, spokesman for the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, said Wednesday that the riverwalk would bring in people to survey the damage to the seawall.

A temporary railing would be placed while a permanent replacement is made. There is no immediate timetable on that fix, Pasco said.

About 3 million people a year visit Detroit's riverfront, Pasco said.

Police report no arrests or citations.

Yellow tape blocks off the portion of the riverwalk from public use.

