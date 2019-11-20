Man sought in Detroit restaurant robbery
Detroit police released surveillance images Tuesday of a person wanted in connection with a robbery at a west side McDonald's.
The man ordered food at about 5:25 p.m. Saturday at the fast food restaurant in the 2800 block of West Grand Boulevard. After eating, the man "approached the cashier and demanded money," investigators said in a statement.
Surveillance footage showed the worker giving him an undisclosed amount of money before he fled on foot.
Authorities describe the suspect as in his 30s or 40s, about 6 feet tall, 180-200 pounds with a mustache and goatee. He was last seen wearing a royal blue hat with a “D’’ in the middle, a black hooded coat, dark blue jeans, black boots and sunglasses.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Third Precinct Investigative Unit at (313) 596-5340 or (313) 596-5301. Anonymous tips also can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
